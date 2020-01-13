Lopez Obrador Introduces University of Health

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced this Monday the creation of the University of Health, coordinated, boosted and executed by the capital's government.

The head of the executive of the city, Claudia Sheimbaun, presented the plan in the morning conference of the president in the National Palace.



She said that the program is carried out by a team, which has been working on the creation of two schools, one for physicians and the other for nurses, as well as the curriculum that is going to applied on both schools.



She revealed that the Secretariats of Health, Army and Navy participate and that it is scheduled to receive students from all over the country with the basic idea of training the community professionals so needed now.



The location of schools is the fourth section of Bosque de Chapultepec (Chapultepec Forest) in the then School of Military Engineers and will be officially inaugurated in June, and from now to February calls will be disclosed, then a course on the vocation to determine who will be elected.



Preparatory students all over the country has the right to enroll but they must have the commitment to return to their communities as doctors and nurses.



The University of Health, she said, emerges as the need of training professionals of that sector. It starts with 500 students, this figure might increase in a six-year course period, and four courses will have academic subjects, one course of preparatory and another of social service.