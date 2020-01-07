Mexico Hosts CELAC Summit And Assumes Pro Tempore Presidency

Mexico would be assuming the pro tempore presidency of CELAC at an official ceremony, where the proposal for this year's work will be presented.

After eight years of its creation, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) remains the only mechanism for political dialogue and consultation that permanently brings together the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Tomorrow Mexico will be assuming the pro tempore presidency of CELAC, following the coup against Bolivian President Evo Morales, who was in office until Nov. 12.

The opening ceremony will take place at the National Palace in Mexico City and will be attended by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The work of the Plenary Session of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be carried out in the Spanish-American Hall of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

Mexico will take over the pro tempore presidency of #CELAC2020 in an official ceremony, where it will present the work proposal for this year.

Celac is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political consultation established in 2011 in Venezuela, to promote the economic, social and cultural development of the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Currently, it groups 17% of the UN members, has a population of approximately 624 million people, occupies 15% of the planet's territory and generates 7.1% of the world's GDP.

It also has a great energy potential due to its oil and gas reserves and capacities in hydroelectric areas, it has coasts in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and an important step in world transport.

Celac's main achievement to date is to have advanced in the gradual process of integration of the region, balancing the political, economic, social and cultural diversity of the 624 million inhabitants of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since its constitution, the 33 countries have signed 164 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements.

In a recent meeting with ambassadors from Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, spoke about the challenges we face as a region and discussed the proposals Mexico has worked on for the pro tempore presidency during 2020.