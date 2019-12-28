Mexico: Zapatista Meeting of Women Who Fight Starts in Chiapas

The reunion convened by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation focuses on violence against women.

Around 3,200 women from all over the world are gathered in the mountains of Chiapas, Mexico, to participate in the “Second International Meeting of Women who Fight,” which has been convened by the Indigenous political group Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN).

Women from countries such as Argentina, Germany, Peru, Spain, and the United States are gathered at “The Footprints of Commander Ramona” venue where about 200 women who are former guerrilla fighters entered the site dressed in their customary green jacket, armed with bows and batons.

The Zapatista spokesperson commander Amada thanked the visitors for responding to the short notice for the meeting, which focuses on violence against women across the world.​​​​​​​

"Nowadays, although they preach that there are many advances for women, the truth is that being a woman has never been so deadly before in the history of humankind," Amada said.

“They say that women are now taken into account, but they keep killing us. They say there are now more laws protecting women, but they keep killing us. They say that it is now very well seen to speak well of women's struggles, but they keep killing us,” she added.​​​​​​​

"3,200 participants in the 2nd International Meeting of Women who Fight convened by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation in Caracol de Morelia, Chiapas."

In the meeting, some groups use different colored scarves to express their main ways of thinking or concerns.

Some women wear green scarfs to symbolize the right to free and safe abortion. There are also those wearing scarves, which stand for the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

On this last issue, Commander Amanda sent her solidarity to the families and mothers victims of femicide.

“We want to send a special hug to the families and friends of the disappeared and murdered women. A hug that lets you know that you are not alone. With our mode and in our place, we accompany your demand for truth and justice,” she said​​​​​​​.

The name of the international meeting venue pays tribute to Ramona (1959-2006), who was one of seven female commanders of the EZLN and became an icon of dignity for Indigenous women.