Live Updates: Chile Votes 2021

On Sunday, 15 million Chileans are called upon to elect their new president, 155 lawmakers, 27 senators, and 302 regional councilors for the 2022-2026 term. The presidential candidates who are more likely to win are not part of either the Independent Democratic Union or the Socialist Party, which have formed the coalitions that have taken turns in the exercise of power since 1990. The main events of this electoral event are presented below according to their occurrence at local time.

Chile's Electoral Service has announced that all polling stations have been serving citizens throughout the day, and polls closed at 6:00pm local time, although voters in line will still be allowed to cast their votes.

7:00 PM - Boric's lead narrows with 1% of total votes counted

As more of the votes from within Chile are counted, Apruebo Dignidad candidate Gabriel Boric has witnessed his lead narrow, securing over 34% of the votes after 1% of the total have been tallied. Following in second place is Jose Antonio Kast, with over 24%, and Yasna Provoste, in third, with nearly 12%.

6:45 PM - With .31% of votes counted, Boric maintains wide margin

As votes continue to roll in, Apruebo Dignidad candidate Gabriel Boric continues with a strong lead, tallying nearly 60% of the votes after .31% have been counted, mostly from Chileans residing in Europe. Following in a not-so-close second place is Jose Antonio Kast, with under 15%, and Yasna Provoste, in third, with almost 7%.

6:30 PM - Boric leading total vote count, with .28% of the total counted

While the vote count has just begun, Apruebo Dignidad candidate Gabriel Boric has assumed the lead, with over 62% of the votes after .28% have been counted, mostly from abroad. Following in a not-so-close second place is Jose Antonio Kast, with 13%, and Yasna Provoste, in third, with almost 6%.

6:15 PM - Polls officialy close, though voters in line can still vote

[Hilo] 1/2

El Presidente de Servel se refiere al cierre de mesas en #ContigoCHV, "Las mesas se cierren a las 18:00 horas, siempre que no hubiere algún elector que deseare votar haciendo fila al interior o exterior del local." pic.twitter.com/FdIuk1QxJB — Servicio Electoral (@ServelChile) November 21, 2021

"The President of Servel refers to the closing of tables in #ContigoCHV, "The tables are closed at 18:00 hours, provided that there is no voter who wishes to vote standing in line inside or outside the premises".

The polls have officially closed in Chile's general elections, at 6pm local time. The president of Servel, Andrés Tagle, stated in the program Contigo of CHV (Chilevision), however, that "if there are voters with the intention of voting, the polling station must receive the all of them before proceeding with the closing of the polls."

6:00 PM - Kast and Sichel move to their campaign headquarters to await election results

After 6pm local time, the far-right candidate for the Social Christian Front, José Antonio Kast, will arrive at his headquarters in Avenida Presidente Errázuriz, in Las Condes, where he will wait for the results. Meanwhile the candidate for Chile Podemos Más, Sebastián Sichel, will arrive around 7:00 p.m. at his headquarters in El Bosque Central, located in the same district.

5:40 PM - Chilean president to monitor election results from the seat of government

President Piñera will monitor results from La Moneda After voting in the morning, President Sebastián Piñera is expected to arrive at La Moneda Palace in the next few minutes. The President will monitor the election results together with cabinet ministers, as in previous electoral processes.

5:20 PM - Boric continues demanding lead in Northern Europe

In the Netherlands, Boric has won with 59% of the votes, followed this time by Sichel (15%), Kast (12%), Provoste (9%), Parisi (3%), Artés (2%) and ME-O (2%).

Belgium, meanwhile, also gave the victory to the Apruebo Dignidad candidate, with a sweeping 70% of the votes. Next came Sichel with 9%, followed by Kast (7%), Provoste (6%), Artés (4%), ME-O (3%) and Parisi (1%).

In Denmark, Boric got 66% of the votes, followed by Sichel (13%), Kast (9%), Provoste (5%), Parisi (4%), and ME-O (3%). Eduardo Artés obtained only one vote.

Finally, in Switzerland Boric registered 60% of the votes. He was followed by Kast (17%), Sichel (10%), Provoste (5%), Parisi (4%) and ME-O (1%).

5:00 PM - Long lines an hour before polls close

An hour before the polls close in Chile's general elections, long lines and hoards of voters continue. Here, outside the Colegio San Fernando de Peñalolén in Santiago de Chile, the nation's capital.

4:30 PM - Boric convinces vast majority of Chileans residing in Europe

In Europe, the first results from Spain, the third-largest electoral roll outside Chile, have already been released, making it an important country to consider. Here, the Apruebo Dignidad coalition has won with 63% of the votes, far behind Kast, who registered 13%. Further behind are Sichel (11%), Provoste (6%), Parisi (3%), Artés (2%) and Enríquez-Ominami (2%).

In Germany, the deputy for Magallanes also won, with 67.4% of the votes. Kast again came in second place, with 12.4%. He was followed by Sichel (9.1%), Provoste (4.8%), Parisi (2.3%), Artés (2.2%) and ME-O (1.7%).

Likewise, in Finland, Boric swept with 82 votes, corresponding to 59%. He was followed by Kast with 27 votes (19%), Sichel with 13 (9%), Provoste with six (4%), Artés and Parisi with five preferences and ME-O with two.

Continuing with the Nordic countries, in Norway, Gabriel Boric also won, with an overwhelming 71% of the votes, followed by José Antonio Kast (10%), Provoste (5%), Sichel (4%), Parisi (4%), ME-O (4%) and Artés (2%).