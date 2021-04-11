Live: Ecuador Hits the Polls in Decisive Runoff Election

Sunday's second-round presidential elections in Ecuador will have a profound impact not just on the nation's future but also on the global scene.

Candidates Guillermo Lasso, a 65-year-old elite banker, and Andres Arauz, a 36-year-old progressive former Central Bank official have very different visions of how to lead Ecuador out of the pandemic and the current economic recession, but also on the role of international banking, regional integration, extractivism and more.

9:00 AM EST - Ecuadoreans vote in Spain; electoral observers begin mission in Quito

Thousands of Ecuadorians are voting this Sunday in Spain with absolute normality to elect the next president of their country. In total, 179,614 people in Spain are registered to vote today, which means that Ecuadoreans in this country account for 43% of the total vote abroad.Voting precincts are open in Spain from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m local time.

In southern Quito, the capital of Ecuador, observers from Interamerican Union of Electoral Bodies (UNIORE) began their mission before polls opened to observe and report on the day's democratic proceedings.

Iniciamos la observación de la elección presidencial en el Ecuador, en este centro de votación hay 40 mesas 20 para mujeres y 20 para hombres @UNIORE @cnegobec @CNE_COLOMBIA pic.twitter.com/ceiBiJFe5i — Luis Guillermo Pérez (@LuisGPerezCasas) April 11, 2021

8:30 AM EST - President of the National Electoral Council (CNE) calls Ecuadoreans to vote

Listen to the statements made by the President of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador from the CNE's main office at the beginning of the second round of the presidential elections in the Andean nation.

She urges the media and political organizations to await the official results, which will be provided by the CNE at 10:00 pm local time, and thanks the 294 international observers present for their commitment to the country's democratic process.

8:00 AM EST - Election observers harassed by police after meeting with correista lawmaker Fausto Jarrin Teran

The electoral observation mission of the U.S. human rights organization CODEPINK currently in Ecuador to observe today's presidential elections was accosted by police as it were leaving a meeting with a former Ecuadorean ambassador. Local witnesses described the harassment as a small taste of what they've been living through over the past four years under the government of Lenin Moreno.