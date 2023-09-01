Dostoevsky Intercontinental to Be Screened at Moscow Book Fair

Film by the joint editorial team of TV BRICS is intended to draw the viewers' attention to the national accents of the interpretation of the writer's philosophy.

On Sept. 3, on the margins of the Moscow International Book Fair there will be a screening of the film "Dostoevsky Intercontinental" created by the joint editorial team of TV BRICS.

The international media project is designed to show the relevance of the classic figure, his work and philosophical heritage for the international community, as well as to draw the viewers' attention to the national accents of interpretation of his philosophy in India, Brazil, South Africa, China and Russia.

Famous researchers of Fyodor Dostoevsky's work, as well as actors and directors from BRICS countries took part in the filming. The author is Ivan Zakharenko, a director of special projects of TV BRICS and TV channel "Prodvizheniye", a director of fiction and documentary cinema.

Iran is participating at the 36th Moscow International Book Fair opened on August 30 at the All-Russian Exhibition Center, also known as VDNH, in the Russian capital, Moscow.https://t.co/x6s7rTrAXf — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) September 1, 2023

"The film ‘Dostoevsky Intercontinental’ is not only an example of effective international media production of the BRICS countries, but also, globally speaking, a formula for international communication, where Russian culture, among others, becomes a key element," Zakharenko said.

The documentary film has received numerous awards at national and international festivals, including the Russia Documentary Film Festival, the festival "Date with Russia. Territory of People's Unity", the IV Innovative International Film Festival in India, and the Ekurhuleni International Film Festival.

The Moscow International Book Fair is the largest and oldest book forum in Russia and Eastern Europe, a notable event in the cultural life of Moscow and Russia, the most important social project for citizens and guests of the city.

The event programme includes industry conferences and round tables, discussions on topical issues of literature, creative meetings with famous writers and poets, book presentations.

For the first time, a new platform "Pages have no borders" will operate at the MIBF, which will host presentations of fiction and non-fiction literature, masterclasses with international themes.

The platform will also host pitching of graphic stories for screen adaptations within the framework of the "Comics - Immersion" project supported by the Moscow Government and the all-Russian action "Pages have no borders".