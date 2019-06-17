Pro-Trump Fox News Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads US President by 9% for 2020 Election

A recent study by pro-Donald Trump Fox News revealed that the president is trailing behind Senator Bernie Sanders by 9 percent.

A new poll regarding the 2020 United States presidential race suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders is ahead of President Donald Trump by 9 percent.

The poll, conducted by pro-Trump Fox News and released Sunday, showed that the president is trailing behind Sanders. Sanders is projected to get 49 percent of nationwide votes compared to Trump's 40 percent.

According to the poll, Joe Biden (49-39 percent), Elizabeth Warren (43-41 percent), Kamla Harris (42-41 percent), and Pete Buttigieg (41-40 percent)-all are ahead of Trump.

Support for the president’s impeachment among Democrats is up by five points (74 percent) since last June (69 percent). More independents also favor impeachment than last year (40 percent to last year’s 25 percent) but nine in 10 Republicans opposed impeachment.

Half the voters would be displeased (20 percent) or scared (30 percent) if Trump is re-elected.

Around 70 percent of Democrats reject a politician with low moral standards in comparison to 48 percent Republicans holding the same belief.

We have the best campaign to defeat Donald Trump. When we are in the White House we will fight for the working people of this country and take back power from the billionaire class. pic.twitter.com/e0kuykdLXF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 16, 2019

The poll also questioned voters on the abortion debate which is a heated discourse in the U.S. after six states passed strict abortion laws in recent past.

“50 percent of voters think abortion should be legal all (31 percent) or most of the time (19 percent), while 46 percent say it should be illegal all the time (12 percent) or except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother (34 percent). Most Democrats (68 percent) say it should be legal and most Republicans (68 percent) say illegal,” the study says.

The poll was conducted between June 9 and June 12 under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company. They interviewed 1,001 randomly chosen registered voters through live phone calls. It has a three percent margin of sampling errors for all the registered voters.

Sanders said Saturday that “polls go up and polls go down” but maintained that he is the strongest candidate to defeat Trump in the upcoming elections.

"I think we can win in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan and some of the other battleground states," Sanders said on "Fox News Sunday."