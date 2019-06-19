Trump Presents Himself as Victim in Reelection Bid

'Together we stared down a broken political establishment and we restored government by and for the people,' Trump said at his first official rally for 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump has formally launched his 2020 reelection campaign this week as seeks to once again defeat the Democratic Party for the presidency.

Trump kicked off his reelection campaign on Tuesday by presenting himself as the same political insurgent who shook up the Washington establishment four years ago and who is now a victim of an attempted ouster by Democrats.

During a rally in Orlando, Florida, Trump formally announced his reelection campaign, while also painting himself as an outsider, just as he did in 2016.Whether he can pull it off remains far from certain as Trump has been in office now for 2-1/2 years.

Trump revisited campaign themes from four years ago, decrying illegal immigration, the news media and his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“Together we stared down a broken political establishment and we restored government by and for the people,” Trump said. “As long as you keep this team in place, we have a tremendous way to go. Our future has never looked brighter or sharper.”

Trump said his Democratic challengers would radically change the United States and seek to legalize migrants coming across the southern border so they could vote and boost the Democratic political base.

Democrats “want to destroy our country as we know it” and that it’s “not going to happen,” Trump said.

“We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens, not for criminal aliens,” he said.

Two dozen Democrats are competing for their party’s nomination to face off against Trump in the November 2020 election. Many of the top Democrats lead Trump in opinion polls in battleground states.

Trump called his opponents a “radical left-wing mob” who would bring socialism to the United States.

“A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream,” he said.