Libya: UN Urges Govt to Prioritize National Interests, Political Crisis

Bathily highlighted the significant challenges faced by UN-led initiatives aimed at mediating Libya's political crisis since late 2022.

On Tuesday, a UN envoy emphasized the urgency for Libyan leaders to prioritize the country's needs over personal ambitions amid a fraught political stand-off.

During an address to the Security Council, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, expressed frustration with the ongoing political deadlock in Libya, marked by "stubborn resistance, unreasonable expectations and indifference."

Bathily highlighted the significant challenges faced by UN-led initiatives aimed at mediating Libya's political crisis since late 2022.

He noted the collective resistance among national and regional figures against engaging "in earnest" and their reluctance to hold timely elections.

UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily resigns, says ‘lack of political will and good faith’ on the part of Libyan leaders makes UN governance efforts in #Libya futile. #ليبيا pic.twitter.com/IWSkve3oDo — Alwasat Libya (@alwasatengnews) April 17, 2024

Bathily remarked on the concerning tendency of influential figures to place personal gains before the broader welfare of Libya, stating, "With a deep sense of disappointment, it is disheartening to witness individuals in positions of power putting their personal interests above the needs of their country."

He called for a shift in focus towards a political settlement through dialogue and compromise, emphasizing the importance of not letting "the aspirations of 2.8 million registered Libyan voters be overshadowed by the narrow interests of a few."

Entrenched stances among Libya's key political players continue to hinder progress, said the envoy.

Despite extensive discussions, their fixed preconditions for negotiations significantly obstruct political advancements. A recent trilateral meeting in Cairo between some leaders did not yield clarity or consensus, further complicating the situation.

Bathily also shed light on Libya's deteriorating economic conditions, warning of a looming liquidity crisis and underlining the public's growing frustration over economic instability.

He urged Libyan authorities to address both the symptoms and root causes of harmful economic practices promptly.

The security landscape in Libya remains precarious, with ongoing concerns about the heavy presence of armed actors in key cities, posing significant risks to civilians. Bathily underscored the potential regional ramifications, suggesting that escalating tensions could worsen instability across the Sahel.