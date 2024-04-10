US to Carry Out Naval Drills Near 6 Latin American Nations

The 2024 Operation South Seas will deploy activities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay.

Last week, the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom) announced que the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) will deploy to its area of operations.

Over the next months, this nuclear aircraft carrier will participate in "Operation South Seas 2024", which will deploy activities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay.

"This will be the 10th mission of the U.S. Navy in the region since 2007," the Brazilian outlet AvioPrime reported, adding that the George Washington's crew is made up of some 6,000 soldiers, 2,400 of whom are from the air wing.

"The last visit of the aircraft carrier to Brazil was in 2015 during Operation UNITAS, which involved joint training between Brazilian and U.S. armies," it recalled.

MORALES: "We remind head of US SOUTHCOM Laura Richardson that Latin America is not your backyard nor your estate to exploit natural resources. Faced with the new Yankee interventionist threat, we reiterate that the free peoples of the Patria Grande will defend their sovereignty." pic.twitter.com/kyu7tb0itD — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 24, 2023

During its voyage through the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the George Washington will be accompanied by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Porter (DDG 78), and Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO -189).

Among other things, these U.S. warships will carry out PASSEX exercises, which are related to different forms of communication and cooperation with foreign vessels.

Aside from officially declared training objectives, PASSEX drills are usually a way to show the power of a country's navy for geopolitical reasons.

