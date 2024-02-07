Libya: Sovereignty and Stability, AU Urges Respect

The AU high-level committee further reiterated the call for all Libyan stakeholders to fully embrace the reconciliation efforts inclusively and constructively, highlighting the essential aspect of transitional justice to promote national consensus, healing, unity and social cohesion.

On Tuesday, the African Union (AU) called on external actors to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Libya so as not to affect peace and stability in the North African country.

The call was made by the AU High-Level Committee on Libya, which held its meeting at the level of African heads of state and government Monday to consider the status of Libya's national reconciliation process, according to a meeting outcome statement issued late Monday.

"The committee reiterated its appeal to all external actors to cease and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Libya, as it undermines the fundamental interests of the Libyan people and their legitimate aspirations for stability, peace, prosperity and development," read the statement.

It also stressed the need for all foreign fighters, foreign forces and mercenaries to withdraw from Libya in line with AU and international resolutions.

The AU high-level committee further reiterated the call for all Libyan stakeholders to fully embrace the reconciliation efforts inclusively and constructively, highlighting the essential aspect of transitional justice to promote national consensus, healing, unity and social cohesion.

Commending the agreement of the Libyan parties on the convening of the National Reconciliation Conference in April, the committee requested the AU Commission to continue supporting Libyans to ensure the successful conduct of the reconciliation process in a timely and effective manner.

Libya has been suffering from escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.