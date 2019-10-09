'Lenin Moreno is Out of Reality', President Maduro Warns

The Venezuelan President replied to Lenin Moreno's baseless accusations that Madufo was behind the Ecuadorian massive protests.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thusday that Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno is "out of reality" and incapable of understanding the reasons for the massive social protests which have been taking place in his country since the beginning of October.

"Lenin is brave to take social benefits from the people," Maduro said and added "he is brave to deliver Ecuador to the International Monetary Fund."

The Bolivarian Revolution leader also indicated that the Ecuadorian President must assume his responsibility and not blame others for his unpopular decisions.

"Mr. Moreno if you want to see reality, take the economic package back," he added.

President Maduro's pronouncement occurred after Lenin Moreno blamed him for the Ecuadorean popular protests and dared to call him an "authoritarian bastard" at a television broadcast on Monday.

According to President Moreno, former President Rafael Correa and Maduro are plotting against him to take him out of power.

"The 'tale' to explain the Ecuadorean people's massive protests is that I am 'destabilizing' the government from Venezuela. If the stupidities paid VAT, [the Ecuadorean authorities] would not call the IMF... They would be well-funded!

Facing this type of nonsensical claims, the Venezuelan President also responded with a touch of humor.

"Lenin Moreno said that what happens over there is my fault, for I move my mustache and overthrow governments," Maduro said.

To contextualize what is happening in Ecuador, a country which reached significant economic achievements between 2007 and 2017, the Venezuelan President recalled that Latin America is currently the scene of the dispute between two different visions of the economy.

"We have two models: the IMF model which privatizes everything and takes away the people's rights to health, education and work; and the humanist-progressive model which is emerging in Latin America and has the Bolivarian Revolution at the forefront," Maduro he said.

