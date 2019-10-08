Ecuador Lenin Moreno Called 'Pitiable Character' in France

The France-Latin America Unsubmissive Group called Moreno “a pitiable character who is afraid of his people and flees."

The France-Latin America Unsubmissive Group said Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno falsely blamed his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, and his predecessor Rafael Correa for the anti-government protests currently happening for the 6th day in the South American country.

"Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno, who imposes pro-IMF reforms on his people after betraying them, now accuses Correa, Maduro, and Venezuela of interference and paying the protesters," tweeted the group linked to the left-wing movement The Unsubmissive France.

���� Le président équatorien Lenin Moreno, qui impose des réformes pro-FMI à son peuple après l'avoir trahi, accuse maintenant Correa, Maduro et le Venezuela d'ingérence dans son pays en ayant « payé des manifestants ».



Pitoyable personnage qui a peur de son peuple et le fuit. pic.twitter.com/7ts9FdCi5c — France-Amérique latine insoumis (@FALInsoumis) October 8, 2019

Last week, the Ecuadorean Revolutionaries Collective in France accused Moreno of formalizing a "dictatorship" out of fear of the people. "The simple people have risen peacefully to protest against this neoliberal government" that has regressed the country in "two years of misgovernment with the help of the mercantilist press," they said in a statement.

Over the last six days, massive protests have erupted across the country to protest against the neoliberal economic measures announced by President Lenin Moreno last week.

In a defiant national television address on Monday evening, the Ecuadorean president announced that he was moving the government's seat to Guayaquil, a city which has been the traditional trench of the far-right and is located near the navy's main barracks.

Accompanied by the military top brass and the Defense Minister, Moreno indicated that he would not back down on the fuel price hike in the face of what he called a leftist "destabilization" plan.

Although the government had fled to Guayaquil for refuge, Quito remained occupied by thousands of demonstrators at dawn on Tuesday. Activities were not being carried out as usual and there was no regular public or private transport up to noon.

According to official figures, over 510 protesters have been arrested by Monday. However, the number of injured and dead have not been announced yet, although social media users have reported at least three people killed as a result of demonstration-related events.