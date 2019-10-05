Maduro: Socio-Productive Ties with Russia Stronger Than Ever

The head of state said that new agricultural projects are coming with Russian technology and advice, which will be pillars for the production increase and food protection.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said Saturday that diplomatic relations and socio-productive commitments with Russia are stronger than ever.

The intervention of the head of state, comes after holding a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov , who on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, reaffirmed his commitment to diplomatic strengthening and bilateral cooperation.

"We have created new ventures in the economic area, technology transfer and participation of Russian companies in National production areas ... we have renewed all advisory, support and technical-military contracts," said President Maduro.

Likewise, the head of state said that new agricultural projects are coming with Russian technology and advice, which will be pillars for production increase and food protection.

#LIVE | Venezuelan President @NicolasMaduro: "The new agreements we have reached with Russia will help the economic progress and recovery of our nation." pic.twitter.com/NcmHkPLfYB — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 5, 2019

In his statements, the President ratified that in the face of the war that the country is suffering from the illegal blockade, nations such as Russia, China and Latin American organizations will have permanent economic advisory commissions.

Referring to the economic war, the president said that in the coming days there will be announcements for the protection of workers who save in Petro, "we are at war and that is why many things cannot be communicated at this time, the announcements will be good, "he added.