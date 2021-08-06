Israel Bombs Southern Lebanon for the Second Consecutive Day

The Lebanese Army assured in a communiqué that Tel Aviv only seeks direct confrontation and rejects understanding.

In a new day marked by the use of force, the Israeli Army fired this Friday artillery shells into Lebanese territory in response to a missile attack carried out from this country, ignoring the investigations carried out by the Lebanese Army to apprehend those responsible.

In the morning hours, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired artillery fire at the alleged positions from which at least ten rockets were fired.

The Hezbollah group claimed responsibility for the attack, stating in a communiqué that it targeted the Shebaa region, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel, in response to the aggression with F-16 planes and artillery fire perpetrated the day before by Tel Aviv.

In retaliation, Israel launched ten shells towards the outskirts of the city of Al-Sadanah and another 30 on the outskirts of the cities of Bastra and Kfarshouba. There were no casualties, but there was material damage and several fires.

For its part, the Lebanese Army issued a statement denouncing both bombing actions while clarifying that it was investigating and bringing to justice those responsible for the incident.

Zionists continue to bomb southern Lebanon https://t.co/HmdP3B1SrS — Joe Catron (@jncatron) August 5, 2021

So far, an army unit in the city of Shwayya arrested four people who admitted having fired the rockets. In addition, the launcher used in the operation was seized.

Earlier, during the early hours of August 4-5, Israel bombed several points in southern Lebanon where, according to the IDF, there were rocket launching positions.

This aggressive action became the first attack carried out by Israel on Lebanese urban territory since the war it waged against Hezbollah in 2006.

In the aftermath, Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated that the bombings are a direct threat to the country's security. He also announced that he would file an urgent complaint with the United Nations (UN) Security Council.