Israel Continues Bombing and Destroying Gaza

On Tuesday, the Israeli army continued its bombardment of Gaza, especially around the southern town of Khan Yunis, the epicenter of a ground offensive that threatens to extend to Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

“Israeli bombs caused five deaths and numerous injuries early this morning in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the center of the coastal enclave,” Wafa, the official news agency, said.

Meanwhile, a minor lost his life and four civilians were injured in a similar incident in the Al-Brazil neighborhood of Rafah, a city that is home to 1.4 million people, mostly refugees from other areas of Gaza.

Artillery and aviation also attacked the eastern and western areas of Khan Yunis, which has been a central target of military operations for the past week.

Hundreds flee Gaza's Rafah as Israeli forces target an area housing 1.4 million forcibly displaced Palestinians.



��— in pictures https://t.co/k1n39d3IrC pic.twitter.com/VzXLbIfLEi — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 13, 2024

Furthermore, Wafa also denounced that as a result of the incursions, the electricity supply was completely cut off in the Nasser Medical Complex in that city, which has been under siege for 17 days.

“Seven civilians were killed yesterday in that facility and 14 medical personnel and displaced persons were wounded by Israeli sniper fire,” Wafa criticized.

Several casualties were also reported in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

THREAD ��



‘There will be massacres’



About 1.5 million Palestinians, most of them forcibly displaced by Israel, are squeezed into Gaza’s small city of Rafah. Hear what they have to say.



��: https://t.co/W2TzqXwOxC pic.twitter.com/qzF4ZVuSbC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 13, 2024

A correspondent for the Qatari television station Al Jazeera warned that "Israeli shelling is now concentrated in central Gaza, giving no choice to people seeking safety".

Hundreds of Palestinians began fleeing Rafah toward the central area, they are seeking shelter after heavy overnight attacks, the source explained.

People are crammed into small parts of Gaza, largely turned into refugee camps, he warned.