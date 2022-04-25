Latin American Presidents Celebrate Macron's Electoral Victory

“We are sure that the French President will strengthen European democracy amid the complex economic and political scenario that his region faces," the Dominican Republic President Abinader said.

On Sunday, Latin American leaders congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron for defeating far-right politician Marine Le Pen on April 24 presidential elections.

"Macron’s victory represents the eagerness of the French people to defend freedom, equality, and fraternity," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) stated and thanked the left-wing legislator Jean-Luc Melenchon's calls to not back Le Pen.

While acknowledging Argentina’s commitment to strengthening multilateralism, President Alberto Fernandez remarked that Macron’s policy proposals to fight social inequities are consistent.

“We are sure that the French President will strengthen European democracy amid the complex economic and political scenario that his region faces with the Ukrainian armed conflict,” the Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said.

Congratulations to the 44 year-old @EmmanuelMacron on this historic re-election.This is such an inspiration and reminder to all the young people across the world that it’s doable!. Going forward, France is a strategic ally and a key player in addressing global challenges. pic.twitter.com/dO64JYbfKz — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 25, 2022

Besides reiterating support for Macron, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado stressed that his country will continue to work on strengthening the bilateral relationship and multilateral initiatives.

In the French electoral process, abstention raised to 27 percent for the first time since 1969 and the ballot margin difference was about 16 percent, which represents half the difference Macron obtained five years ago in his first run-off elections with Le Pen.

“I will help French citizens regain confidence in their leaders and in themselves and be a President for all my people,” Macron promised, stressing that he will address the concerns of citizens who voted for Le Pen.