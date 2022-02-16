France: President Welcomes African Leaders

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron, welcomed African leaders, as France is expected to announce it will withdraw its troops from Mali.

After almost a decade of the French troops' deployment in Mali territory, French President Macron hosted on Wednesday African leaders ahead of an expected announcement of French forces withdrawing from the African territory.

After a breakdown in relations with the ruling junta, it is expected that the French leader will announce his military troops will abandon Mali's territory and will be relocated somewhere in the Sahel region.

On Thursday, Macron will travel to Brussels for a two-day EU-Africa summit. He announced he would hold a press conference at the Élysée on the "engagement of France in the Sahel," where it is expected to make the formal announcement.

The Mali deployment has brought problems for France, as 48 of the 53 soldiers were killed while developing the Barkhane mission in the West African country. In 2013 France deployed troops across Mali intended to fight jihadists, but now new fears emerged of the jihadist push to the Gulf of Guinea, as the forces did not achieve a great result in the mission.