French Activists Urge Macron & Le Pen To Address Housing Crisis

"The presidential candidates must take urgent action in this regard since there are currently over 300,000 people homeless in our country," France's Housing Rights Association member Eyraud said.

On Tuesday, France's Housing Rights Association (DAL) members took to the streets of Paris to demand that presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen propose policies to fight the national housing crisis in their political campaigns.

“Although the 2007 Right to opposable housing law help vulnerable citizens to afford rent, some 300,000 people are homeless in our country,” the DAL spokesperson Jean-Baptiste Eyraud said, stressing that housing currently represents about 60 percent of working citizens’ expenses.

While the demonstrations took place, Eyraud met Macron’s party La Republique En Marche! militants to agree on possible strategies to counteract this situation, such as the requisition of vacant dwellings, the incorporation of the right to housing in the Constitution, and the building of 300,000 shelters.

Both parts, however, did not reach any formal agreement. “We urgently need to implement actions in this regard since this crisis is disrespecting the fundamental rights of our people,” the DAL spokesperson highlighted.

On Monday, undocumented migrants and The Standing Chapel (LCD) organization's members occupied the offices of an abandoned building in Paris to demand better access to housing for migrants. Protesters, whom the Extinction Rebellion organization supported, displayed banners with the slogans "Migrants’ lives matter” or “No to racism” on the buildings’ balconies. “We carry out this initiative since we know that rent rises are affecting these vulnerable people the most,” an LCD member said, stressing that people living on the streets should get organized to fight for their rights.