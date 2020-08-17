Latin America Increases its Food Exports to the European Union

The Latin American countries increased their agricultural exports to the European Union (EU) during the pandemic.
"The behavior of the Latin American agricultural exports has been outstanding compared to the rest of the world," the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) specialist Joaquin Arias said.
He also mentioned that the Latin American countries are taking advantage of the trade tensions unleashed by the Donald Trump administration against China.
In this context, the exports-imports agreements with the EU have become tools for Latin Americans to promote safe and predictable trade.
As that happens, however, the EU countries have been losing their share of the Latin American market due to the increasing trade that this region reaches with Asian countries.
For example, Spain sells to Latin America just 3.1 percent of its food exports, which is a volume significantly lower than the volume that this European country sells in Asia or North America.
And this happens although Spain could find in Latin America opportunities to place products with added value or with protected designation of origin, such as wines, cookies, or oils.