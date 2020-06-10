Spain: Gov’t Decrees Mask Use as Mandatory

Among other provisions, workplace dynamics will be reorganized to avoid crowding, as is the case in shops and other facilities.

Spain's government Thursday announced that mask use on public transportation and common spaces would be mandatory as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

“I would like to emphasize here the mandatory use of the mask in the terms you already know, whenever a distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained,” Health Minister Salvador Illa briefed in a press conference.

The norm is part of the decree-law on urgent prevention-containment and coordination measures to address the health crisis caused by COVID-19, which includes all the precautionary means of the Emergency State that must remain during de-escalation.

“We are overcoming a very exceptional situation, the biggest pandemic in the last hundred years. At this stage, prevention, control, and individual responsibility are essential,” Illa added.

The provision will apply from the end of the state of alert, on June 21. Spaniards who violate the dispositions would face a $113 USD fine.

Spain’s government stressed these health safety guidelines would be effective until an effective vaccine against the coronavirus is available. According to health authorities, this decree is intended to avoid new virus’ outbreaks as the nation gradually de-escalates and lifts lockdown.

Among other provisions, workplace dynamics will be reorganized to avoid crowding, as is the case in shops and other facilities. For transportation with pre-assigned or booked seats, operators must keep passenger records for at least four weeks, which would facilitate investigations if a positive case occurred.

As of Wednesday morning, Spain’s Health authorities reported 289,046 COVID-19 cases and 27,136 deaths due to the virus.