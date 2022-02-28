EU to Give Ukraine $500 Million Worth of Weapons

On Sunday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced that the EU will provide Ukraine with US$500 million in weaponry.
Such military equipment will be financed through the European Peace Facility (EFF), an off-EU-budget initiative that draws on individual contributions made by the EU countries.
The arms will be gathered in Poland, a border country with Ukraine, before the final delivery operation, whose details the Defense ministries of the EU countries will discuss in the upcoming hours.
Borrell stressed that it is the first time the EU will jointly fund war equipment and that all representatives supported this initiative. "If we are doing this, it is because the war requires our involvement in support of the Ukrainian army," he stressed.
Upon President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation to protect the Donbas region on Feb. 24, the EU began prompting unilateral coercive measures against Russia.
Such policies comprised the closure of the European airspace to flights coming from Russian territory, sanctions to this country's pro-government entrepreneurs and politicians, and the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payment system,
On Sunday, the European community stopped transactions with the Central Bank of Russia and banned the broadcasts of Russia Today and Sputnik, which were accused of spreading "toxic messages." After a request made by the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen endorsed the accession of Ukraine to the European Union.
"There are many issues in which we have worked very closely together. Ukraine is part —and we want it to be— part of our community,” she said.