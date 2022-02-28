EU to Give Ukraine $500 Million Worth of Weapons

The military equipment will be financed through the European Peace Facility, an off-EU-budget initiative that draws on individual contributions made by EU countries.

On Sunday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced that the EU will provide Ukraine with US$500 million in weaponry.

Such military equipment will be financed through the European Peace Facility (EFF), an off-EU-budget initiative that draws on individual contributions made by the EU countries.

The arms will be gathered in Poland, a border country with Ukraine, before the final delivery operation, whose details the Defense ministries of the EU countries will discuss in the upcoming hours.

Borrell stressed that it is the first time the EU will jointly fund war equipment and that all representatives supported this initiative. "If we are doing this, it is because the war requires our involvement in support of the Ukrainian army," he stressed.

"I just want to go back home, I don't want there to be a war."



Children in #Ukraine like 9-year-old Tatiana have had their lives upended by conflict. They need peace now. pic.twitter.com/Eh4ArYSlYC — UNICEF (@UNICEF) February 28, 2022