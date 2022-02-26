LIVE: Russian Troops Have Entered Kharkov

Russian troops managed to break through to Kharkov, - the Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for negotiations with Ukraine - SWIFT preparing to move against some Russian banks - Gazprom continues to supply gas to Europe

6:00 EST:

Belarus to deploy nuclear weapons if Poland or Lithuania do it - Lukashenko:

Belarus will turn to Russia with a request to return nuclear weapons to it if the United States deploys them in Poland or Lithuania, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced on Sunday.

According to Lukashenko, he mentioned this possibility during the conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. "If the United States, or France … transfer nuclear weapons to Poland, to Lithuania, to our borders, … I will appeal to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to return the weapons that I once gave without any preconditions," Lukashenko said.

5:00 EST:

Gazprom continues supplying gas for transit to Europe via Ukraine as normal:

Gazprom continues supplying Russian gas for transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory as per normal, Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory as per normal, in accordance with requests of European consumers - 107.5 mln cubic meters as of February 27," he said. As of Saturday, February 26, 108.1 mln cubic meters were requested.

Strong international coalition formed to support Ukraine - Zelensky:

A powerful international coalition has been established to support Ukraine, President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday.

"We are receiving weapons, medicines, food, money and fuel. A strong international coalition has been formed to support Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He said that Germany plans to deliver 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, while Belgium promised to support the country’s armed forces with 5,000 machine-guns, 5 million cartridges and some 4,000 tons of fuel.

Zelensky also pledged to raise wages of the Ukrainian military.

Russian army blocks Ukraine’s Kherson and Berdyansk, says defense ministry:

Russian armed forces have blocked the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk, took control over Genichevsk and an airport near Kherson, Chief Spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Sunday.

"Over the past day, the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk were completely blocked by the Russian armed forces. The city of Genichevsk and the Kherson airport were also taken under control," the spokesman noted.

4:00 EST:

President Zelensky says he won't go to Belarus for negotiations: The Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Sergei Nikiforov stressed that the representatives of Kiev will not go to Gomel for negotiations.

"Such a format was indeed discussed. But at the last moment, the Russian negotiators put forward a demand that the Ukrainian army must first lay down their arms..."

According to Nikiforov, Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but is not ready to listen to any preconditions. This also applies to the venue.

3:00 EST:

Russian armed forces eliminate over 900 Ukraine’s military facilities, says ministry:

"By now Russian Armed forces have eliminated 975 facilities of Ukrainian military infrastructure, among them 23 command points and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 3 radar stations, 31 air defense systems S-300, Buk-M1 and Osa, 48 radar locators. Eight combat planes and 7 helicopters, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, two Tochka-U missile launchers have been shot down," Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday.

Moreover, 223 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 28 jets (on land), 39 multiple-launch rocket systems, 86 field branch artillery weapons and mortar launchers, 143 special tactical vehicle units were eliminated, Konashenkov added.

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson ➡️ https://t.co/41n2pXMd6y pic.twitter.com/bahEUqahw6 — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) February 26, 2022

2:30 EST:

Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for negotiations with Ukraine: The Russian delegation is in Belarus to begin negotiations with the Ukrainians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"As agreed, the Russian delegation, comprising representatives of the foreign ministry, the defence ministry and other institutions, including the presidential administration, arrived in Belarus for talks with the Ukrainians," Peskov told reporters.

Zelensky announces the creation of a foreign volunteer unit: Zelensky announced the formation of a new unit - the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. It will be made up of foreigners who want to take part in repelling Russian troops.

Russia denounces new attack by Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion on civilians:

Ukrainian nationalists from the Azov battalion shelled multiple residential areas in the southern Donetsk town of Mariupol with rocket launchers, killing civilians, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"Ukrainian nationalists of the Azov battalion attacked with multiple rocket launchers the populated areas of the locality of Sartana, on the outskirts of Mariupol, and the school No. of Mariupol. The shelling left houses destroyed and civilians were killed," said the institution's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov.

The shelling, which took place on Saturday 26, began at 16.00 local time and lasted about 20 minutes.

1:15 EST:

Russian troops have entered Kharkov: Russian troops managed to break through to Kharkov,

This was announced via Telegram by the head of the Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

"There was a breakthrough of light equipment of the Russian enemy in Kharkiv. Including the central part of the city. Attention! Do not leave the places of shelter! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are liquidating the enemy. We ask the civilian population not to take to the streets of the city," he wrote.

"Please, stay at home. The situation in the city is very tense," Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

12:45 EST:

LPR says blast at its oil storage facility caused by strike of Ukrainian Tochka-U missile: A blast and subsequent ignition of 200 tonnes of diesel fuel took place at an oil storage facility in Rovenki on Saturday evening. The administration evacuated residents of a nearby residential district

Взрыв в Ровеньках произошел из-за ракетного удара ВСУ, подтвердили в ЛНРhttps://t.co/Cre1gVsCww pic.twitter.com/z7IWczUIbw — РИА Новости (@rianru) February 27, 2022

12:30 EST:

Donetsk denounces further Ukrainian shelling of populated areas:

Ukrainian troops hit the locality of Panteleymonovka with mortar fire on Sunday morning, reported the Donetsk delegation to the Joint Ceasefire Centre.

The entity specified that the Ukrainian forces launched six 122 mm calibre shells banned by the Minsk Agreements.

The Ukrainian attack on the populated area took place at about 6.50 local time (03.50 GMT).

23:30 EST:

SWIFT prepares to disconnect certain Russian banks from payments system, media say:

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (Swift) said it is preparing to comply with Europe's decision to disconnect certain Russian banks from the payments system.

"We are cooperating with the European authorities to learn the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply with the legal instructions," the Swift statement quoted by NBC said.

On Sunday, the German cabinet said that all Russian banks sanctioned by the international community because of Russia's military operation in Ukraine will be disconnected from the international payment system.

As a result of Putin’s war on Ukraine, we join with leaders of EU, France, Germany, Italy, UK and Canada to ensure key sanctioned Russian banks are disconnected from SWIFT, impose restrictions on Russian Central Bank, and further identify and freeze assets of sanctioned Russians. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 27, 2022

23:00 EST:

Cuba urges security and sovereignty: Cuba considers that the draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine, which will be presented to the UN General Assembly, will not be a real contribution to the solutions to the current crisis, where solutions that guarantee the security and sovereignty of all must be sought.

"It is an unbalanced text, which does not take into account the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. Nor does it recognize the responsibility of those who instigated or deployed aggressive actions that precipitated the escalation of this conflict," reads a statement issued by the Cuban government on Saturday.

According to the note published on the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website, it was a mistake to ignore for decades Russia's well-founded demands for security guarantees and to assume that the country would remain defenseless in the face of a direct threat to its national security.

"Russia has the right to defend itself. Peace cannot be achieved by encircling or corralling states," he stressed.

Australia to send arms to Ukraine through NATO partners: Australia will supply arms to Ukraine through NATO partners, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"We already provide significant support by sending non-lethal assistance, but I have just spoken to the Minister for Defence and we will be looking to provide as much lethal support as possible through our NATO partners, particularly the US and the UK," Morrison was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.