Russia Blames Ukraine for Missile That Hit Building in Kiev

While media and social media reports attributed the attack to the Russian military, after assessing the damage to the infrastructure, it was found that it was hit by a Ukrainian projectile, when Ukraine was trying to repel a night attack.

A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile hit a residential building in Kiev, according to reports on the ground in the Ukrainian capital, after media and social media reports claimed that a Russian missile hit the building.

After assessing the damage to the infrastructure, it was found that it was hit by a Ukrainian projectile, when Ukraine was trying to repel a night attack.

The Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile malfunction was due to a lack of maintenance of the military equipment, which has been in service since Soviet times, according to RIA Novosti, citing a source in the Russian Defence Ministry.

"While repelling a night-time missile attack on the Ukrainian AFU's military infrastructure, the guidance system of the Ukrainian Buk-M1 medium-range surface-to-air missile failed and hit the corner of a residential building," a Russian defence ministry source said.

Russia MOD: “In attempts of repelling a rocket attack on the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, failure occurred in the missile guidance system of a Ukrainian AF Buk-M1 medium-range air defense system and the missile hit the corner of a residential building." pic.twitter.com/hZbqURsWJF — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) February 26, 2022

In a comment to the Sputnik news agency, the Russian defence ministry source stated that the information spread about an alleged Russian attack on Lobanovsky Avenue in the Ukrainian capital is untrue.

The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly reiterated that it targets only the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and does not carry out attacks on residential areas.

The missile caused damage between the 17th and 21st floors, the ministry said. Shortly afterwards, it said six people were injured, adding that a total of 80 residents were evacuated from the building.