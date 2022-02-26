Ukraine and Russia May Discuss Ceasefire and Neutral Status

Ukrainian President’s Spokesman Sergey Nikiforov noted that Zelensky agreed with Putin’s proposal and was ready to talk on peace and a ceasefire. “Consultations about the time and place of the talks are currently ongoing,” he said.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, has stated that Ukraine may discuss with Russia a ceasefire and a neutral status, along with a package of security guarantees, local media reported on Saturday.

“It will be, foremost, a detailed conversation about peace and a ceasefire. A neutral status with a clear package of security guarantees is an option that will probably also be on the table,” the senior Ukrainian official pointed out, according to UNIAN news agency.

On Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Kiev.

Later, Peskov said that the Ukrainian side proposed to hold talks in Warsaw and then halted communication.

Ukrainian President’s Spokesman Sergey Nikiforov noted that Zelensky agreed with Putin’s proposal and was ready to talk on peace and a ceasefire. “Consultations about the time and place of the talks are currently ongoing,” he said.

On Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in the Ukrainian autonomous region of Donbass, after authorities from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) requested help to repel the aggression from Kiev.

On February 21, Moscow recognized the independence and sovereignty of both territories and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the leaders of the DPR and LPR, including establishing diplomatic relations and providing military aid.