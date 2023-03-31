Kremlin Deems Absurd Expulsion Of Russian Journalists From US

Faced with the arrest in Russia of WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich, the U.S. newspaper has called for a response from Joe Biden's administration.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday rejected the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) call for retaliation, claiming that expelling Russian journalists working in the U.S. would be wrong.

Peskov's statements to the press came after WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained on March 30 by Moscow's Lefortovo Court on suspicion of espionage.

According to the Russian diplomat, the expulsion of Russian journalists from the U.S. will be "absurd and wrong," as "there is simply no reason for it," Peskov said.

In this regard, the Kremlin spokesman added that Gershkovich was caught red-handed, however, "all foreign journalists with valid accreditation can and do continue their journalistic activities in our country."

In response to the arrest of journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia, The Wall Street Journal has stated it expects the expulsion of the Russian ambassador and journalists from the United States, but the Kremlin called this demand baseless. pic.twitter.com/Rum6c5BBeB — Srbija Evropa (@srbija_eu) March 31, 2023

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the day before the arrest of the WSJ journalist in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg as he attempted "to collect information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise of Russia's military-industrial complex."

A criminal case has been opened against the American journalist on suspicion of espionage. Under Russian law, this is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The WSJ has called for retaliation, claiming that the expulsion "of Russia's ambassador to the United States, as well as all Russian journalists working here, would be the least that could be expected."

For his part, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that at the moment it is not among the U.S. administration's plans to expel any of the Russian diplomats accredited in the country.