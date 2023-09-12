Kim Jong Un Meets Russia’s Natural Resources Minister

The North Korean leader is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un met on Tuesday with Russian Natural Resource Minister Alexander Kozlov after his arrival in Russia.

The Russian Minister led a delagation that received the North Korean leader at the Khasan station in the Primorye Region, according to a statement by the ministry.

Kozlov stated via Telegram that Russia and North Korea have been good friends for 75 years. The minister added that over these years "we have supported and helped each other not only as neighbors, but also as close partners."

Also, part of the delegation, Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Russia's far eastern Primorsky region, said Kim's visit this time is a positive sign that Russia is developing a broad connection and direct contact.

The North Korean leader is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. In this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this meeting will take place in the coming days.

The negotiations would be held both with Russian and North Korean delegations present and in a one-on-one format, Peskov said, noting that there will be an official banquet in honor of Kim, but no press conferences are planned.

The talks are set to focus on a number of "sensitive issues" as well as bilateral economic and cultural cooperation, and the overall situation in the region, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang on the evening of September 10 on a special train to visit Russia, North Korean state radio Voice of Korea reported. The North Korean leader met with the Russian president in Vladivostok in 2019 for the last time.