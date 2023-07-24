Russia Hosts a Photographic Exhibition on Nelson Mandela

The exhibition is dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the birth of the great African politician.

Until July 27, the Moscow House of Nationalities will host "Nelson Mandela. Life in Photographs," an exhibition that depicts various stages of the career of the outstanding African politician.

Here you can see his photographs of him as a child, pictures taken during his imprisonment of him, his photographs of him as President of South Africa and many other captured episodes of his life of him.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela and the promotion of the international initiative to erect a monument to the great African politician in Moscow. TV BRICS is the information partner of the event.

This event was organized on the initiative of the Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University in cooperation with the Moscow House of Nationalities, the Commission on Public Security and People's Diplomacy of the Council for Nationalities under the Government of Moscow, the Public Diplomacy Foundation. The project was supported by the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

Representatives of African diplomatic missions and African diasporas, as well as foreign students of Russian universities came to get acquainted with rare photographs of the legendary Madib (this is the name Nelson Mandela is known in his homeland).

NELSON MANDELA: "One of the mistakes which some political analysts make is to think that their enemies should be our enemies... Yasser Arafat, Colonel Gaddafi, and Fidel Castro support our struggle to the hilt." pic.twitter.com/xOHoOonUht — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) July 18, 2023

Alexander Berdnikov, Executive Secretary of the Russian-African Club, acted as the leading moderator at the opening of the photo exhibition.

Welcoming addresses to the exhibition guests were made by Ilya Ilyin, First Vice-President of the Russian-African Club, Dean of the Faculty of Global Studies at Lomonosov MSU; Inna Andronova, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Peoples’ Friendship University, and Darya Vanyukova, Researcher at the State Museum of Oriental Art.

All of them unanimously noted the outstanding role of Nelson Mandela in the struggle against the apartheid regime. The role of Moscow University in supporting Nelson Mandela, who was in prison at the time, was also highlighted by the speakers.

This is evidenced by an archival photograph of the solemn meeting of the Council of Moscow State University on entrusting Nelson Mandela with the honorary doctor diploma of Moscow State University in 1988.

The USSR provided its comprehensive support in fighting for the freedom of the peoples of Africa. Today Russia continues to help the peoples of the African continent to strengthen their independence.

Then, Louis Gouend, Director of the Department for Interaction with African Diasporas and the Media of the Russian-African Club, guided a tour of the photo exhibition. He spoke about the brightest episodes of Madib's biography and his difficult fate of him.

The photo exhibition tour continued with a visit to other exhibitions dedicated to Africa. More than 70 works of art by masters from Ghana, Benin, Ethiopia, Uganda, Madagascar, Nigeria, Angola and a sculptor from Burkina Faso were presented to the attention of visitors. African artists living and working in Russia occupy a special place in the exhibition.