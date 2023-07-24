Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attacks

The Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the drone attack against Moscow as an act of international terrorism.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that electronic warfare teams managed to thwart a new Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, although two drones managed to hit two non-residential buildings.

One of the Ukrainian drones crashed in the vicinity of the Ministry of Defense and another hit a business center near one of the main avenues of the capital city, the TASS agency reported.

"There is no significant damage or injuries. All emergency services are working on the sites," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Minutes after the frustrated attack, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the drone attack against Moscow as an act of international terrorism.

In the early hours of Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces also destroyed 17 Ukrainian drones that were aimed at the Dzhankoi region of Crimea.

Fourteen of those drones were suppressed by electronic warfare, 11 crashed in the Black Sea, and 3 crashed on the peninsula. This Ukrainian terrorist attack did not leave any victims either.

Earlier, Crimean Governor Sergei Axionov said that one of the drones hit the ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi region, after which rail and highway traffic between this province and Simferopol was temporarily suspended.