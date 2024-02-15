New Campaign to Fight Malaria in Kenya

According to the ministry, in Kenya, prevalence among children under the age of five fell by a quarter from 2015 to 2020, from 8 percent to 6 percent.

On Wednesday, a coalition backed by the Kenyan Ministry of Health launched a new campaign to fight malaria in the country.

The new Zero Malaria Starts With Me campaign, dubbed "The Power of EveryOne," which was launched by the Zero Malaria Campaign Coalition (ZMCC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Health's National Malaria Control Program, gives every Kenyan the opportunity to play their part in achieving the national goal of zero malaria and ending this deadly disease for good.

Speaking during the event, Joseph Lenai, director of the Preventive and Promotive Health Services at the Ministry of Health, said malaria is a major public health challenge in Kenya, and this campaign is a testament to the country's strong commitment to malaria control.

"By harnessing the collective efforts of the government, partners, and communities, we are confident that we can significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the incidence of malaria, especially in the most affected regions," Lenai said.

Zero Malaria Campaign Coalition has unveiled "The Power of EveryONE" campaign to combat malaria disease in Kenya pic.twitter.com/fZfuafHnx5 — Newsroom (@MaudhuiHouse) February 15, 2024

According to the ministry, in Kenya, prevalence among children under the age of five fell by a quarter from 2015 to 2020, from 8 percent to 6 percent.

Liz Ntonjira, co-chair of the ZMCC, said understanding and increasing knowledge about malaria will ultimately lead to behavior change, which is a critical pillar in addressing the persistent challenges of dealing with the disease.

This campaign brings together high-profile ambassadors, the Kenya Malaria Youth Corps, local communities, and partners to inspire a nationwide movement to support and act toward reaching zero malaria in their lifetime.





