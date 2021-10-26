Kazakhstan Organizes Humanitarian Corridor for Afghan Women

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was made to meet the country's international humanitarian obligations.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan reported that authorities had approved a humanitarian transit corridor for the exit of female judges and Parliament members and their families from Afghanistan.

It informed that the initiative was set up with the support of international non-governmental organizations and will make it possible for these Afghan women to travel from Almaty's airport to third countries.

Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan visited Kabul on Sunday for a working visit and held meetings with the representatives of the interim government of #Afghanistan.https://t.co/0bSsK3V0gD pic.twitter.com/GJQ75KIvNG — The Astana Times (@TheAstanaTimes) October 24, 2021

The special envoy of the Kazakh president, Erzhan Kazykhan, negotiated in Kabul with representatives of the provisional Taliban government on October 17 during an official visit.

According to a TASS news agency, the Kazakh envoy agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, reestablish commercial and economic relations, and continuing education programs in Kazakhstan for Afghan students., according to a report by the TASS news agency.