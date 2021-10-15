Taliban, Once Again, Calls for International Recognition

Almost two months after the collapse of the former Western-backed government and the Taliban rebel forces' occupation of Kabul, the new administration is pushing to build relationships with other nations and avoid a catastrophic economic crisis.

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi accused today the international community of violating the rights of his people by not recognizing the Taliban government.

Muttaqi called on all nations to recognize the authorities that emerged after the victory of the Taliban forces, the Ariana news agency highlighted on Friday.

"The fact that everyone is acknowledged and the new Islamic government of Afghanistan is not accepted is an injustice and oppression to the people, who want positive relations with the world," current foreign minister of the Asian country said.

The contemporary economic instability that persists in #Afghanistan, combined with the unlikely prospects of international recognition for this #Taliban regime anytime soon, presents a unique and complicated challenge for the #SCO. @SaaranshM04 explains. https://t.co/9ZQtd1tyUW — ORF (@orfonline) October 15, 2021

Along the same line, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he recommended to the Taliban that they include women in the country's workforce and allow the education of girls.

Likewise, the Turkish Foreign Minister reiterated the importance of including in the administration of Afghanistan people of all ethnic and religious groups, in addition to the Taliban.

"We explained once again the importance of these measures, especially in these difficult times, when it is necessary to establish unity and solidarity within the country," Cavusoglu said.