Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Government Resigns

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs a decree accepting the resignation of his country’s government Feb. 5, 2024. | Photo: X/@FashTajj

Published 5 February 2024 (3 hours 32 minutes ago)
"The members of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to perform their duties until the new composition of the Government is approved."
 

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's press service reported Monday that the Kazakhstan government has resigned and First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar will serve as acting prime minister.

The presidential decree, which comes into force from the date of its signature, announces that "in accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I decide: to accept the resignation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

It also informed about the provisional assignment of the functions of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Roman Vasilyevich Sklyar.

 Sklyar will replace Alikhan Smailov, who took office in January 2022 and was re-elected in March 2023.

According to the decree, "the members of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to perform their duties until the new composition of the Government is approved."

AA
Xinhua
by teleSUR/ OSG
