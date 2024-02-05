Kazakhstan Government Resigns

The presidential decree, which comes into force from the date of its signature, announces that "in accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I decide: to accept the resignation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan."
It also informed about the provisional assignment of the functions of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Roman Vasilyevich Sklyar.
���� The government of Kazakhstan has RESIGNED.
The press service of the country's president reported this without specifying the reasons.
Tokayev accepted the resignation of the country's government.