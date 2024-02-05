Kazakhstan Government Resigns

"The members of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to perform their duties until the new composition of the Government is approved."

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's press service reported Monday that the Kazakhstan government has resigned and First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar will serve as acting prime minister.

The presidential decree, which comes into force from the date of its signature, announces that "in accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I decide: to accept the resignation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

It also informed about the provisional assignment of the functions of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Roman Vasilyevich Sklyar.

The press service of the country's president reported this without specifying the reasons.



Tokayev accepted the resignation of the country's government.



Sklyar will replace Alikhan Smailov, who took office in January 2022 and was re-elected in March 2023.

