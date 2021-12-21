Justin Trudeau Congratulates Gabriel Boric on His Victory

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Gabriel Boric on his victory in the presidential elections of Chile and invited him to work together to strengthen relations.

On Tuesday, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, offers his congratulations to Gabriel Boric Font, President-elect of Chile. He urged strengthening relations between the two countries, noting that both countries can move forward together "with progressive ideas."

Trudeau's congratulations via Twitter are considered Canada's first reaction following Chile's election. Through the same, calls to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

He added that Chile and Canada could grow with progressive ideas to fight climate change and inequality.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, deputy of the ruling Trudeau Liberal Party of Chilean origin, joined the congratulations to Boric: "a great victory for a progressive, left-wing government in Chile."

Félicitations @gabrielboric pour une grande victoire d’un gouvernement progressiste, de gauche au #Chili

Un moment qui passera à l’histoire, un peuple mobilisé pour l’avenir ! pic.twitter.com/O1EDpH8bOX — Soraya Martinez Ferrada (@SorayaMartinezF) December 20, 2021

After General Augusto Pinochet's coup d'état in 1973, Canada became a refuge for thousands of Chileans.

Many of them settled in Montreal, Quebec; today more than 40 thousand Canadians declare themselves to be of Chilean origin.