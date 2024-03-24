Justice For Marielle Franco: Detained Masterminds of Her Murder

The councilwoman’s family remains hopeful that justice will soon be done for Franco’s murder in 2018.

The Brazilian Federal Police reported on Sunday that they arrested three suspected masterminds of the murder of Socialist and Freedom Party (PSOL) councilwoman Marielle Franco on March 14, 2018.

According to Agência Brasil News and sources linked to the investigation, Domingos Brazão, current advisor to the Rio Court of Auditors, Chiquinho Brazão, Rio’s deputy, and Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of the Rio Civil Police who had been appointed to that position a day before the murder, were arrested today.

The arrest was ordered by the Supreme Court, which supervises the investigation since mid-2023, when the case was transferred to the federal level, after five years of virtual paralysis in Rio de Janeiro.

#Brazil | The former head of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, Rivaldo Barbosa, arrested this Sunday for being one of the perpetrators of the murder of #MarielleFranco. Barbosa summed up the police a day before the crime in March 2018



Via @AndreteleSUR https://t.co/LurLJmU7Dw pic.twitter.com/MrNhXSGMcn — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 24, 2024

#Brazil | Federal police arrested three people on Sunday, including a federal lawmaker, in connection with the 2018 murder of Rio de Janeiro city council member #MarielleFranco and her driver. Our correspondent Brian Mier (@BrianMteleSUR) with more details pic.twitter.com/8UXhw70w3C — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 24, 2024

Agência Brasil also informed that there are still 12 search and seizure warrants, issued by the Supreme Court, all in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The action has the participation of the Attorney General’s Office and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro.

''The operation is also supported by the Secretary of State for Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and the National Secretariat for Criminal Policies of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The action targets the masterminds of the executions. Crimes of criminal organization and obstruction of justice are also investigated'', says the news agency.

"We are closer to Justice," says Anielle Franco. "God knows how much we dream of that day! Today is another big step in getting the answers we’ve asked ourselves so much in recent years: who had Mari killed and why?" said the Minister of Racial Equality and Franco’s sister, Anielle.

The Chief Minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, highlighted that measures taken since the beginning of President Lula’s term were decisive for the clarification of the Franco's murder.