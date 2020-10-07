Main Responsible for George Floyd's Murder, Released on Bail

Dereck Chauvin, the Minneapolis former Police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes, was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility on Wednesday after posting a one million dollar bail.
RELATED:
Billionaires' Net Worth Grows to $10.2 Trillion During Pandemic
Chauvin was one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the assassination of George Floyd on May 25. He must appear in court on March 8.
“Derek Chauvin posted a $1M bail today – buying his freedom after robbing George Floyd of his life over $20. His release on bond is a painful reminder to George’s family that we are still far from achieving justice,” the attorney of Floyd’s family, Ben Crump, tweeted.
According to the Department of Corrections, Chauvin was no longer in custody after he paid the bond. He faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges.
After the incident, images circulated in a viral video, Floyd’s death prompted worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng posted bails of 750,000 dollars and await trial. They are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
In early June, Hennepin County disclosed Floyd’s autopsy, which revealed he died due to "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."