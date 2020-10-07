    • Live
News > U.S.

Main Responsible for George Floyd's Murder, Released on Bail
  • Protesters and activists carrying portraits of George Floyd attend the 'Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, United States. August 28, 2020.

    Protesters and activists carrying portraits of George Floyd attend the 'Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, United States. August 28, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 7 October 2020
Opinion

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng posted bails of 750,000 dollars and await trial. They are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Dereck Chauvin, the Minneapolis former Police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes, was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility on Wednesday after posting a one million dollar bail.

Chauvin was one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the assassination of George Floyd on May 25. He must appear in court on March 8.

 “Derek Chauvin posted a $1M bail today – buying his freedom after robbing George Floyd of his life over $20. His release on bond is a painful reminder to George’s family that we are still far from achieving justice,” the attorney of Floyd’s family, Ben Crump, tweeted.

According to the Department of Corrections, Chauvin was no longer in custody after he paid the bond. He faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges.

After the incident, images circulated in a viral video, Floyd’s death prompted worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

In early June, Hennepin County disclosed Floyd’s autopsy, which revealed he died due to "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

