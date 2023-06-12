Jihadist Attack on Hotel Leaves 16 Dead in Somalia

The attack has been attributed to Al-Shabab, a group whose goal is to establish an Islamic State.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that one of its officials was killed in the jihadist attack on a Mogadishu hotel, which left 16 dead early Saturday morning.

Nasra Hassan, the deceased WHO worker, was a 27-year-old Somali woman who had enrolled with the WHO to help support the population affected by recent droughts.

"She was appreciated by her colleagues for her dedication, ambition, and commitment," WHO Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said, sending condolences to the family of the victims.

The terrorist attack against Pearl Beach hotel, on Lido beach, is not the first to suffer an attack of this type since Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took power in May 2022.

I have just received graphic videos from Morale,a small village between Qoryoley and Janale,where 22 children and five adults died after an unexploded mortar they discovered exploded at a playground.



Residents accused ATMIS of firing the mortars following Al Shabab attack. pic.twitter.com/HcK62l79zE — Hussein Mohamed (@HussienM12) June 10, 2023

Currently, this jihadist group controls rural areas of central and southern Somalia and also attacks neighboring countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia.

In separate statements, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the United Nations said terrorist attacks including the latest on Pearl Beach Hotel in Mogadishu by al-Shabab extremist group will not dissuade efforts to stabilize Somalia.

"The targeting of civilians going about their lives is an act of cowardice and against principles of International Humanitarian Law," said Mohammed El-Amine Souef, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and ATMIS head.

The police said six civilians and three security officers were among those killed in the incident at the Lido Beach, where 84 people, including children, women and elders were trapped.

