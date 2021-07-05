UN Chief Saddened By Loss of Life in Japan Mudslide

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Japan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by a mudslide in Japan, said his spokesman on Monday.

Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Japan. He commended the work of the emergency responders and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the government and people of Japan, said the statement.

The mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, in central Japan on Saturday has left two people dead and 20 others missing.