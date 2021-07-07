Japan To Declare Another COVID-19 State of Emergency in Tokyo

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, logging the highest number since mid-May at the peak of Japan's fourth wave of infections. The Japanese capital reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases on May 13.
The Japanese government is slated to declare another state of emergency over COVID-19 in Tokyo as infections rebounded in the capital, where the Olympic Games are scheduled to open about two weeks later, local media reported Wednesday.
