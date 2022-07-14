Italy: President Mattarella Rejects Draghi's Resignation

On Thursday, the Italian Presidential Palace rejected the resignation presented by the Prime Minister.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that he disagreed with the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, calling him to address the Parliament, according to the document released by the Presidential Palace.

"The President of the Republic did not accept the resignation and invited the Prime Minister to come to Parliament for a speech in order to give an assessment of the situation that arose as a result of today's meeting in the Senate of the Republic," reads the statement.

"I want to announce to you that this evening I will hand over to the President of the Republic a letter of resignation," said the Italian official earlier.

His resignation came from the refusal of the Five-Star Movement (D5Z) to vote in the government. After this, the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the country's government.

"Today's vote in parliament is a very significant event from a political point of view," told Draghi. He said that this means that "there is no longer a national majority that supported the government from the very beginning."

He added that there is no sense in keeping the coalition based on ultimatums.

Sources have revealed that Draghi will address the Parliament on July 20.