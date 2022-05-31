Italy Offers Its Help in Clearing Ukrainian Ports of Mines

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that if Ukraine clears its waterways of mines, the Russian Navy will ensure the unimpeded passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

At a press conference on Tuesday after an EU summit, the Italian official said that "there's Russian consent for ships to leave ports, but the problem is they are rigged with mines," and added, "the sides - Russia and Ukraine - accuse each other, but the fact is they are full of mines. And our Navy sailors could help."

"We cannot lose the battle for food security; otherwise, countries that are at risk of famine and that are not on the side of the West will feel betrayed and will never be on the side of the alliance," the Italian Prime Minister warned.

Contrary to those who blame Russia for the emerging food crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that sanctions against Russia, along with other Western missteps, have triggered the problems in the food supply chain that currently afflict the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held a a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to discuss fuel supply, ways to prevent a food crisis and the need to jointly unblock Ukrainian ports. pic.twitter.com/2YyraZWsfn — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) May 27, 2022

There are severe grain supply disruptions, which increase the risk of a food crisis in several countries worldwide. This situation stems from the Ukraine conflict and the extensive economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the EU on Russia as punishment for its demilitarization and denazification operation in Ukraine.

Wheat and corn prices have risen sharply since the beginning of the year. The world has about ten weeks of wheat stocks in storage, the UN Security Council reported at a May 21 meeting.