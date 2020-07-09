Italy Bans 13 Countries From Entry, 5 in Latin America

Visitors that in the previous 14 days stayed or passed through Brazil, Chile, Panamá, Perú, and the Dominican Republic won´t be allowed to travel to either transit by Italian territory.

Italy is banning the arrival of citizens from 13 countries that it considers potentially dangerous of COVID-19 infections the Ministry of Health announced Thursday.

"In the world, the pandemic is in its most acute phase. We cannot nullify the sacrifices made by Italians in these months. This is why we have chosen the line of utmost prudence," said Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in a statement after signing the ordinance proposed by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Transport, respectively.

The list includes Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, and the Dominican Republic.

"To ensure an adequate level of health protection, direct and indirect flights to and from the countries indicated are also suspended," the Ministry announced.

Moreover, the decision also prohibits the transit in Italy to people who in the fourteen previous days have stayed or have passed through the listed nations.

On June 3, the country opened its borders to European Union, United Kingdom, Schengen area, Andorra, and Monaco citizens, although cruises on Italian ships are currently suspended.

In Latin America, visitors from Brazil, Chile, Panamá, Perú, and the Dominican Republic won't be allowed to travel as international authorities have warned about an increasing spread of the virus in many areas of the region.

Recently, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Carissa Etienne, said that the region of the Americas is the current epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a press briefing on July 7, the organization reported that Latin America and the Caribbean amounted to 50 percent of the total infections in the continent. The organization also warned about a recent acceleration of cases in most of Central America, and the majority of countries in South America.

Several predictions foresee that the peak in Latin America has not been reached yet as Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Chile present the most significant infection cases.

According to PAHO with the region accounts for 51% of the nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deaths registered around the world every day.