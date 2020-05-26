Italy: Government Says Volunteers Will Monitor Social Distancing

Italy’s government is relaxing the quarantine and other preventive measures, as commerce and leisure spaces reopen.

Italy’s Regional Affairs Minister, Francesco Boccia, announced on May 24 that volunteers will convene to enforce social distance and other preventive measures as the economy reopens.

The summons will be addressed to all citizens who wish to carry out volunteer activities, with priority for the unemployed, working limited, including those who receive the citizenship income or enjoy social buffers; they will be identified as volunteers,” Boccia posted on his official Facebook profile.

Despite the health authorities' recommendations to maintain social distancing and precautionary strategies, citizens are crowding restaurants and bars in large cities like Naples and Milan.

“We are gradually moving towards normality, there is a gradual recovery of the productive activities and the citizens are, day after day, returning to popularize the cities,” Boccia added. According to the administrative, regional authorities will coordinate volunteers’ admission rendering local helpers' disposition and needs.

"Arrivano gli “assistenti civici”, ultima trovata di un governo che non sa far altro che lo scaricabarile sugli italiani" shhhh ma non ditelo ai #foglianti e ai #competenti de noantri eh...shhhhhhttps://t.co/xxNtINRBwW — LuigiC (@Curini) May 25, 2020

"Here come the "civic assistants", the latest move by a government that knows nothing else but blame it on the Italians" shhh but don't tell the leaflets and the competent.

Milan’s Mayor, Giuseppe Sala affirmed being frustrated due to lack of common sense among citizens and police forces to avoid gathering and alerted about new outbreaks’ possibility.

“After the thousands of requests from doctors, nurses and socio-medical workers, who came to the Civil Defense at the height of the emergency in Italian hospitals, now is the time to involve all citizens who have the desire and opportunity to dedicate part of their weekly time to the country,” Boccia concluded.

Thus far, Italy reported 230,158 positive cases, 32,877 deaths, and 141,981 recoveries from the virus.