Italy Announces Bilateral Security Deal With Ukraine

On Saturday, the Italian government announced a bilateral support agreement with Ukraine ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' meeting under Italy's presidency.

The security partnership with a 10-year mandate between Rome and Kiev includes cooperation in defense, economy, infrastructure and energy, and humanitarian support, among other fields.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that security and support for Ukraine will be among the main priorities under the G7 mandate. She was among a small group of world leaders who traveled to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, to commemorate the second anniversary of the conflict.

"We reiterate the centrality of Ukraine to the agenda of Italy's G7 presidency and 360 degrees of Italy's assistance to Kiev, starting from reconstruction and in security matters," Meloni said on Saturday from Antonov Airport near the Ukrainian capital.

PUTIN����: ‘If Ukraine joins NATO and attempts to bring Crimea back by military means, it means the European countries will automatically be pulled into a war conflict with Russia.



Of course, NATO and Russia's potentials are incomparable. We understand it. But we also understand… pic.twitter.com/KfW0y1tTfO — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) February 26, 2024

In addition to Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the unusual G7 meeting outside the territory of the host country in person, with leaders from other members of the group -- Britain, France, Germany, Japan and the United States -- participating via video link.

Other leaders in Kiev on Saturday included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, whose country is holding the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) Council. The EU is a "non-enumerated member" of the G7.

The next meeting under Italy's G7 presidency is the minister-level gathering on industry and digital technology in the northern Italian cities of Verona and Trento on March 13-15.

The centerpiece of the Italian G7 presidency will be the summit of heads of state and government to be held in the southern Italian region of Apulia in June.