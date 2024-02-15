    • Live
News > Russia

Ukrainian Rocket Attack Leaves 5 Russians Dead in Belgorod

  • Shopping center bombed by Ukrainian forces, Belgorod, Russia, Feb. 15, 2024.

    Shopping center bombed by Ukrainian forces, Belgorod, Russia, Feb. 15, 2024. | Photo: X/ @karpov16

Published 15 February 2024
The attack severely affected a shopping center housing a supermarket and a pharmacy.

On Thursday, Belgorod Governor Viacheslav Gladkov confirmed that at least five people died in a Ukrainian artillery attack on the city of Belgorod.

"According to preliminary data, 5 people died, including a child, and 18 others were injured, including five minors," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the RIA Novosti agency, the attack severely affected a shopping center housing a supermarket and a pharmacy.

"Take cover in windowless rooms or, if you're outside, go to a shelter or other safe place," Gladkov urged Belgorod residents.

The text reads, "Belgorod: NATO/AFU terrorist organization attacks shopping center with a missile, killing 6 people and injuring at least 10 people. All civilians."

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 14 Ukrainian RM-70 Vampire rockets over the region throughout Thursday.

On December 30, 2023, twenty five people died and over a hundred were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a cafe and a bakery in Belgorod.

Subsequently, the bombings occurred on more occasions, and authorities decided to evacuate hundreds of people and extended the Christmas holidays for schoolchildren, among other security measures.

by teleSUR/ JF
