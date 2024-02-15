Ukrainian Rocket Attack Leaves 5 Russians Dead in Belgorod

On Thursday, Belgorod Governor Viacheslav Gladkov confirmed that at least five people died in a Ukrainian artillery attack on the city of Belgorod.

"According to preliminary data, 5 people died, including a child, and 18 others were injured, including five minors," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the RIA Novosti agency, the attack severely affected a shopping center housing a supermarket and a pharmacy.

"Take cover in windowless rooms or, if you're outside, go to a shelter or other safe place," Gladkov urged Belgorod residents.

���� BELGOROD. L'ORGANITZACIÓ TERRORISTA DE L'OTAN/AFU ATACA AMB MÍSSIL UN CENTRE COMERCIAL MATANT 6 PERSONES I FERINT ALMENYS 10 MÉS. TOTS CIVILS ��✊���� pic.twitter.com/g9HAugU55N — JosepBastardas ☭ (@josepbastardas) February 15, 2024

The text reads, "Belgorod: NATO/AFU terrorist organization attacks shopping center with a missile, killing 6 people and injuring at least 10 people. All civilians."

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 14 Ukrainian RM-70 Vampire rockets over the region throughout Thursday.

On December 30, 2023, twenty five people died and over a hundred were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a cafe and a bakery in Belgorod.

Subsequently, the bombings occurred on more occasions, and authorities decided to evacuate hundreds of people and extended the Christmas holidays for schoolchildren, among other security measures.