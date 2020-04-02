Second Medical Flight Arrives in Argentina From Cuba

The flight did not make stops in any country and had a double crew for arrival and another for return.

The Cuban Aviation airline transported some 207 Argentines on the second medical evacuation flight in order to return residents of the South American nation to their homes.

The Argentine ambassador in Havana, Javier Figueroa, expressed that this is only possible thanks to the dedication of many people in Buenos Aires and in the Cuban capital, passing through various local authorities and national laboratories that have donated medicines.

Figueroa also specified that his government is certain that the Argentine tourists who remain on the island will return safely to their homeland.

The diplomat thanked both Cubans and Argentines for the work and actions to make the evacuation airlift possible.

As part of the actions taken, the controls of the aircraft were raised throughout the way, as well as the hygiene and protection measures.