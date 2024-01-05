Italian PM Meloni Lays Out G7 Priorities

"What I think needs to be done in Africa is to build cooperation and serious strategic relationships as equals," she said.

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that pushing development in Africa and developing a global rulebook for artificial intelligence (AI) would be among Italy's priorities this year, as it takes over the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7).

Though it took place in January, Meloni's address was officially her end-of-year address for 2023. Her remarks were delayed twice due to illness.

Meloni, who became Italy's first female prime minister in 2022, focused much of her remarks on development in Africa, which is part of her broader effort to curb the number of refugees arriving in Europe, many of them from poor and war-torn African countries.

"What I think needs to be done in Africa is not for charity. What I think needs to be done in Africa is to build cooperation and serious strategic relationships as equals," she said.

On the topic of AI, Meloni said she intended to call a special session of G7 leaders to address the topic before the main leaders' summit, which the Italian region of Apulia will host in June.

"I am hugely concerned about the impacts (of artificial intelligence) on the labor markets," the Italian leader said.

Discussions of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Gaza would also be on the agenda of the G7, the group of seven large industrialized countries that includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.S.