Presidents Nicolas Maduro and Irfaan Ali Start Dialogue

Previously, through a referendum, Venezuelans spoke out strongly in favor of protecting their interests in the Essequibo region.

On Thursday afternoon, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali began talks in St. Vincent & the Grenadines aimed at easing tensions over the Essequibo, and oil-rich region that Venezuela claims as part of its historical territorial heritage.

"I come with a mandate from the people of Venezuela. We seek satisfactory solutions as the Geneva Agreement mandates," President Maduro said in one of his first statements upon arriving on this Caribbean island.

Hours before starting the face-to-face meeting, Maduro and Ali held separate meetings with the leaders of the member countries of the Community of Caribbean States (CARICOM) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

These regional institutions have been promoting dialogue between Venezuela and Guyana to avoid an escalation of the geopolitical conflict.

In a referendum, Venezuelan voters approved Venezuela's claim to sovereignty over Guayana Esequiba; the National Electoral Council reports that more than 10.5 million votes were cast, with 95% in favor of Venezuelan sovereignty over the region. pic.twitter.com/wz0V4R2zvA — ON THE Dai News (@onthedai) December 13, 2023

Both meetings took place behind closed doors, with a short period of time for the press to capture a few seconds of the meeting, after which the conversations began, the details of which are unknown, for now.

Tensions between these two South American countries increased after a referendum held on December 3, when the majority of Venezuelans spoke out strongly in favor of protecting their nation's interests in the Guayana Esequiba.

The territorial dispute over the Essequibo began in the 19th century but resurfaced in 2015 when, even though that territory had not been delimited as agreed in the 1966 UN-brokered Geneva Agreement, Guyana began granting exploitation concessions to transnational companies such as ExxonMobil.