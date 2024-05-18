Israeli War Minister Threatens To Withdraw Support to Netanyahu

The Israeli government faces its biggest inner tensions as the international pressure demand a ceasefire and the recognition of Palestine as full-fledged state.

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz threatened on Saturday to leave the emergency government if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not agree on a plan for a post-war Gaza by June 8.

At a press conference, Gantz demanded that the War Cabinet-composed of Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant-draw up a six-point plan including who could govern the devastated Palestinian territory.

Days before the latter, Gallant publicly contradicted Netanyahu by opposing any government of a military nature in the Gaza Strip once Zionist aggression ceased, and demanded a post-war plan.

#TelAviv tonight: Tens of thousands are back on the streets calling for Netanyahu's ouster.



▪️ Rallies held as War Cabinet Min Gantz issues an ultimatum to Netanyahu.



▪️ For the 1st time, Opposition Leader Lapid speaks at Tel Aviv rally. pic.twitter.com/iPvNvezHNz — Yonatan Touval (@Yonatan_Touval) May 18, 2024

Today there have also been protests in the centre of Tel Aviv, where thousands of Israelis are demonstrating against the government and in favour of a truce agreement to release more than 130 hostages held in Gaza, of which at least thirty have already been confirmed as dead.

Gantz is an Israeli retired top general who polls shows up as the main Netanyahu's political rival. his challenge could increase tensions in the increasingly unwieldy government and a Netanyahu appears flanked between threats from other political factions to withdraw their support and popular protests demanding his resignation and a ceasefire.

On the other hand, the army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi criticized Netanyahu for the lack of political planning for an agreement after the war ended, in a moment which the international pressure and the killed by the Zionist offensive rose the 35.000.

As the Israeli politicians ask for a post war plan, the UN General Assembly (UNGA), 143 out of 193 countries voted in favor of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reconsidering Palestine's integration as a full-fledged state, something that the Zionist government will not to take in count.