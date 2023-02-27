Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Houses in the West Bank

They opened live ammunition at the Palestinians. Israel's Kan TV news reported that the settlers torched a home while a family was inside.

On Sunday night, around 400 Israeli settlers launched violent attacks in the West Bank, killing at least one Palestinian, injuring 390 people, and burning down 75 homes, shops, 25 cars, and farmlands.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Sameh Al-Aqtash died after he was shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes with settlers in the village of Zatara. News agency WAFA reported that rampage assaults have taken place also in the towns of Hawara, Burin and Einbus.

The Palestinian eyewitnesses said that Israeli settlers opened live ammunition at the Palestinians and threw Molotov cocktails at Palestinian houses and cars. The Red Crescent Society said that over 100 Palestinians were injured during the clashes.

Israeli Radio reported that around 400 settlers demonstrated near Nablus, adding that the Israeli army sent more soldiers to the area to restore calm between the two sides.

The Palestinian presidency condemns the Israeli assaults on the Palestinians and their homes, adding that the Israeli government is held "fully responsible" for the riots.

Watch: Israeli settlers, and under proction from Israeli forces, set fire to dozens of #Palestinian vehicles in the town of Huwara, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.#نابلس #حوارة #قمة_العقبة pic.twitter.com/WV5W0NWgYD — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 26, 2023

Video footage on social media showed huge fires and black plumes of smoke emerging from buildings in the area.

The office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, said that Israeli soldiers were assisting the Palestinian rescue services to evacuate "dozens" of local Palestinians whose homes were torched by the settlers.

Photos issued by the office showed soldiers evacuating elderly women whose homes were attacked by the settlers. Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that the settlers torched a home while a family was inside, in addition to at least 15 other homes and about 30 vehicles.

The attacks began hours after senior Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in the Jordanian Red Sea resort of Aqaba and agreed to work toward de-escalation of soaring violence in the region.